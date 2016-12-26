Watford and Crystal Palace shared the points in the early kick-off and here’s what happened in the 3pm games.

Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

West Brom looked on course to earn a point, but then Olivier Giroud, making his first start of the season, headed in the winner from a Mesut Ozil cross five minutes from the end.

Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough

Andre Gray broke the deadlock in the final 10 minutes at Turf Moor and his second Premier League goal of the season was enough to earn Burnley all three points.

Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth

Pedro’s first half beauty opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea were without Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante.

Eden Hazard scored his 50th Premier League goal when his penalty beat Artur Boruc and Pedro got his second late in the game to secure a twelfth successive win.

Leicester City 0-2 Everton



A long ball from goalkeeper Joel Robles saw Kevin Mirallas score Everton’s first goal when his deflected shot beat Kasper Schmeichel, while Romelu Lukaku made it 2-0.

Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland



Daley Blind put Man United ahead 10 minutes before the end of the first half. Sunderland, managed by former Old Trafford boss David Moyes, were playing very well until that point, but in the second half Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who set up Blind, made it 2-0 with his 50th calendar year goal.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan added a superb third, though Sunderland scored a consolation through Fabio Borini.

Swansea City 1-4 West Ham United



Andre Ayew returned to score against his former club when Swansea goalie Lukasz Fabianski spilled Andy Carroll’s header across the six-yard box, allowing the forward a tap in.

Winston Reid later headed in a Dimitri Payet corner and Michail Antonio added the third.

Fernando Llorente pulled one back for the hosts with a minute to go, but then Carroll restored the three-goal deficit moments later.

Source: TalkSport