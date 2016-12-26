President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia visited victims of the Labadi explosion.

The explosion, which occurred between the Labadi Cemetery and Trade Fair Centre, has left 10 people dead so far.

There are also over 40 persons receiving treatment for burn injuries of varying degrees at the Korle Bu and 37 military hospitals.

Nana Akufo-Addo called for better adherence to safety regulations in the country in the wake of a gas explosion.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ghana National Fire Service have since shut down the Louis gas station at Labadi which was the scene of a gas explosion.

The Fire Service’s preliminary investigations indicated the explosion may have been caused by a gas leak.”

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana