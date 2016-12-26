The death toll from the Labadi gas explosion Trade Fair Centre in Accra has risen to 11.

Over 40 victims from the explosion are still receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital and the Korle Bu teaching hospital after sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The Director of the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah outlined to Citi News that “a total of six were brought to the burns unit. Three of them were badly burnt, more that 90 percent burnt, and for those ones, the chances of survival are very low wherever you are in the world.”

“The idea was to make them comfortable, to ease their suffering so those three have passed away. The other three are stable. One died less the 24 hours ago, the other died on Friday night and the other on Saturday,” Dr, Ampomah said.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ghana National Fire Service have shut down the Louis gas station at Labadi which was the sense of a gas explosion last Thursday.

Preliminary investigations have pointed to a gas leakage at the station which led to the explosion according to the Ghana National Fire Service.

Meanwhile, government has assured survivors of the explosion currently receiving medical attention will have all bills paid by the state.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana