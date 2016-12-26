Citi FM staff packed and left Accra for Manchie and Korleman for its annual “Help a Christmas Child” outreach to residents and children living in deprived communities.

Every Boxing Day, the station with help from its listeners, extends holiday cheer by throwing a party for underprivileged children in a chosen community.

Manchie and Korleman, two deprived communities in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region will today be the next beneficiaries of Citi FM’s Help a Christmas Child Project.

This follows Citi FM’s trip to Sota and Abonya, where residents benefited from this gesture in 2015.

Despite the challenges confronting the children in these communities like unavailability of public toilets and running tap water, the children say they are looking forward to celebrating this Christmas with Staff of Citi FM.

The Human Resource Manager and the Head of Citi FM’s Corporate Social Responsibility Mrs Jenifer Anane Nsiah said the two towns were selected because they fit the criteria of what the station wanted.

Mrs Nsiah said, ‘’ you know, last year, we extended this gesture to children in Sota and Abonya which are located in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

But this year, we decided that these towns should be selected because of their peculiar challenges. Even though they are located within the City, they are very disadvantaged in many ways.

Donations have come in from varying age ranges and organisations like the Junior High School students from the Tema Parents’ Association School and Capital & More Microfinance limited as well support from numerous listeners.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana