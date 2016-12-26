At an exciting and colourful event as Citi FM and some listeners joined hands to put smiles on the faces of children at Manchie and Korleman in the Greater Accra Region.

There was a lot of colour and music to complement the smiles and feeling of cheer as Citi FM tapped into the spirit of giving this festive season. The station donated items including books, toys, teddy bears, learning materials, clothes, food among others to the children.

The show kicked off with an interesting cultural performance and dancing competition that gave children in both areas a rare opportunity to exhibit their talents.While some vigorously danced to hiplife tunes, others were so engrossed in exhibiting their rapping skills.

The elated children who were grateful to Citi FM for the intervention could not hide their joy.

“I am very happy to see these things. I have not celebrated Christmas like this before. I thank Citi FM for what they have done for me. God bless Citi FM,”one of the children, Ethel said.

Another , Joycelyn said “I am very happy with Citi FM. God bless Citi FM for giving me these items.”

Every Boxing Day, the station with help from its listeners, extends holiday cheer by throwing a party for underprivileged children in a chosen community.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana