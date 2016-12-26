This year [2016] Boxing Day saw some staff of Citi FM and some listeners spend the day at Manchie and Korleman for its annual “Help a Christmas Child” outreach to residents and children living in these deprived communities.

Every Boxing Day, the station with help from its listeners, extends holiday cheer by throwing a party for underprivileged children in a chosen community.

The show kicked off with an interesting cultural dance and a dancing competition which saw children dancing their hearts out.

There was lots of colour and music to complement the smiles and feeling of cheer as Citi FM tapped into the spirit of giving this festive season.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana