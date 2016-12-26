Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he is “immune to excessive reactions” as his side look to reignite their Premier League title bid when they host West Brom on Boxing Day (15:00 GMT).

The Gunners are fourth in the table, having slipped nine points behind leaders Chelsea following successive 2-1 defeats at Everton and Manchester City.

Wenger, in his 20th season as Arsenal boss, compared football with society and politics, saying “everybody has a freedom to have an opinion”.

The Frenchman, who is out of contract at the end of the season, said he continues to question himself “always”.

“I’m not immune to critics,” he added. “But immune to excessive reactions, yes.

“I’ve been long enough in the job to put that into perspective as people who love the club, who are really disappointed on Monday morning and get their frustration out. We have to live with that.

“It doesn’t mean they are not ready to change their mind if we win the next game.”

Wenger – who defended Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil from criticism about his work-rate on Friday – said he had seen many players fail in the Premier League “because they did not have resistance to stress”.

“It’s not easy to walk out sometimes in a hostile atmosphere and perform at your best. We are usually educated to it slowly.

“Everybody responds individually to that [the mood of a crowd]. Some are more affected than others.

“I believe what is important is the strength you find inside and you respond inside the club to be united inside the dressing room.

“You do not go in the season and have no disappointment. We have just lost two games.

“It’s the teams who respond well together who have the most successful season. It’s part of it.

“In 20 years I had very few seasons where you start on the motorway and you finish on the motorway with no car in front of you.”

Source: BBC