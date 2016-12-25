The University of Ghana’s Technology Development and Transfer Centre last Friday held an exhibition ceremony to showcase to Ghanaians some technologies designed by students of the institution.

Some of the products exhibited included a record digitization and preservation system, electroporcelain insulators, a quick shuttle mobile app, an irrigated sawah technology among others.

The maiden event was made possible following a grant from the World Bank through the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology two years ago.

According to Professor Richard Boateng, Professor of Information Systems and collaborator with the UG Technology Development and Transfer Centre, there is the need to publicize research works conducted in the University as a way of engaging industry players.

“Don’t do research and keep it. Beyond publicizing it, make it available and usable by the industry. Find a target market and make it available for them to access it, ” he said.

“Such exhibitions matter. If all Universities are doing this, can we think about the impact we will have on the economy. We give back confidence to SMEs and government institutions,” he added.

Meanwhile a senior lecturer at the department of Accounting, UGBS, Dr. Ibrahim Bedi hinted that such exhibitions have the potency to create a profitable link between the school and industry.

“We are looking at the point where industry walks to the University and say, ‘I have this problem or issue so help me solve this’. This will reduce drastically the cost involved in engaging external consultants, ” he explained.

The one day exhibition witnessed the showcasing of technologies including artefacts, products and services.

By:

Kumi Obed Afari/citifmonline.com/Ghana