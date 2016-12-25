The 2016 Presidential candidate for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Papa Kwesi Nduom has asked Ghanaians to celebrate this Christmas with kindness in their hearts and willingness to support the disadvantaged in society.

In a Christmas message via his Facebook page on Sunday, December 25, he said, by supporting each other in this regard, everyone in the country will be afforded equal opportunities in the country.

In a separate Season’s Greeting video, he prayed that the year 2017 bring Ghana great fortunes that will make the country live up to its expectations.

“We wish that [for] all our people, that we will not just be alive, but we will have good health. And that our aspirations will come true and that as a nation we will fulfil our destiny as a great and strong nation, prosperous people, abundant opportunities and may God bless each and every one of us.”

Reflect on God’s blessing upon Ghana – Mahama

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to reflect on the birth of Christ this Christmas season while counting the numerous blessings over the year.

In a Christmas statement issued by the Minister for Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, President Mahama said the favour of God shall continue to rest upon the country throughout the festive season and beyond. and called on drivers across the country to be careful while driving during the period to ensure an incident-free Christmas and New Year. He prayed that God grants the nation both an

The statement announced that the President would leave Accra for Bole in the Northern Region where he is expected to celebrate Christmas with his family.

Remeber the less fortunate this Christmas – Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo is also encouraging charity and love among Ghanaians as Christmas is celebrated.

He said Ghanaians must be mindful of the true meaning of the life of Christ and Christmas as it emphasises principles of love, reconciliation and charity.

He further urged Ghanaians to be optimistic of the country’s future and work consciously to maintain unity and harmony in the country.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana