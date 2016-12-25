Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale once again lived up to expectation at Citi FM’s 2016 edition of December to Remember concert.

Most of the patrons at the event had no option than to stand and dance to his nice tunes.

Clearly an incredible performer, Shatta Wale connected with the crowd with some of his popular hits to screams and

There were points through his performance where the audience literally chanted his name and sang along even when he took a break.

He took the excited and lively crowd back to his hit songs including Hol it and Dnacehall King. His hit songs; Mebiegya, Come like kakai and Chop Kiss, Mahama paper were however not excluded.

The president of the Shatta Movement kept everyone up and dancing till he left the stage finally.

Okyeame Kwame

The show kicked off with Okyeame Kwame who demonstrated his flawless ability to the audience when he pulled up an in an credible 30-minute long performance on the stage.

All through the period he had the audience moving and dancing to his timeless songs from over the years.

From songs he performed in the 90s as Akyeame, to ‘woara’ to ‘faithful’ to ‘tension’ to ‘halleluyah’,to ‘small small’, the multiple award winning artiste delivered excellently to the admiration of the thousands of patrons of the annual Citi FM event.

Article Wan

Article Wan’s single , Solo and the famous Onaapo song by Deeaja was the incing on the cake. Their songs and wonderful performance sustained the excitement.

Hogan and Chemikal’s jokes

The show would definitely not be complete without jokes. Comedian Hogan released jokes that compelled some to laugh to tears. Another Comedian, Chemikal earlier prepared the way for Hogan to take over.This experience would indeed be a a very memorable one.

EL pulls a pleasant surprise

EL made the show very interesting by unexpectedly appearing on stage to perform alongside Joey B.

He was not billed for the programme but just appeared from nowhere and performed wonderfully.

His hit songs; Kaabuame and Enabopo were enough to get the crowd dancing and shouting.

Nii Funny delights

Nii Funny brought patrons a mixed bag of theatre and music as he performed his major hitsong, ‘Ebreaki mi’.

He was on stage with some fantastic dancers who ‘guided’ through the special dance moves to their favourite, ‘Ebreaki me’.

Coming after Okyeame Kwame who pulled off a startling performance himself, it looked as though it would be a great challenge for Nii Fanny, but as a great show man as he has been, Nii Funny didn’t drop a sweat; he delivered without fail.

