A Police officer has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Wa in the Upper West region.

The deceased, Constable Edmund Kokovi is said to be on his way to his post at the residence of the District Chief Executive of the area when the incident happened.

Crime officer for the Upper West Regional Police Service, Supt, Alhaji Fuseini Musa Awenaba who narrated the sad incident to Citi News said the suspected armed robbers executed the crime on a motorbike.

According to him, the deceased tried alerting them to slow them because they were speeding.

“They were on top speed so he was flashing his touch light for them to slow down. But instead of slowing down, the two motorbikes got ahead him and he got down to warn them. As soon as he got down one of suspects fired him from the bush because they saw that he was a Policeman.”

Supt. Awenaba said the suspects run into a nearby bush adding that an eyewitness later reported the incident to the Police.

“The person who picked him sensed danger so he turned and came back to the Police to alert his colleagues to go to his aid. But when they got there he was lying down in a pool of blood. They rushed him to the District hospital and he was confirmed dead. As at now the body has been deposited at the Wa Regional Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation,” the Crime Officer added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

