The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) has reiterated calls for business operators to file their Annual Returns and updates by January 31, 2017 or risk getting their names removed from the register.

This would be the third time the RDG has cautioned business operators to file their annual returns as required by the law.

According to the RGD, Companies and Partnerships who have not yet updated their records as well as filed their Annual Returns would have to pay a penalty of GH₵300.00 for each month that the Company or Partnership is in default in addition to the statutory fees for which they are required to pay.

The Public Relations Officer at the Registrar General’s Department, Constance Adomaa Takyi explained to Citi Business News that the penalty will take full force from Wednesday 1st February, 2017.

“We embarked on this whole re-registration bid to get people to update. But then we have a whole back lock. So as the process continues, we have given people enough time to be able to do that. But if they haven’t done that till we enter into 2017, as part of the measures to be taken, we are going to start the process of striking out the names because we consider them as ineffective businesses. They are inactive.” she said.

She further urged all companies to take advantage of the opportunities given them to ensure their names are not removed from the RGD books.

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana