President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo is encouraging charity and love among Ghanaians as Christians in the country join those all over the world to celebrate Christmas.

He says Ghanaians must be mindful of the true meaning of the life of Christ and Christmas as it emphasises principles of love, reconciliation and charity.

In his Christmas message to Ghanaians, he said, citizens must not predict the future of the country based on its current hardships but be optimistic of a brighter future while making conscious efforts to stay united and live in harmony.

“As we give and receive the goodwill of Christ in this Holy Season, let us be mindful of the true meaning of His life on earth, and especially of His greatest commandment: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind… and love your neighbour as yourself.” I, therefore, encourage all to remain committed to the cardinal principles of Christianity: love, charity and reconciliation,” the statement said.

“I am aware of the many challenges that confronted Ghanaians this year. We should not see the economic difficulties of today as the blueprint of our tomorrow. There are brighter days ahead. We should continue to stay united and focus on the things that can help us construct the road to a brighter future.”

He said Ghanaians should conduct themselves in a manner that will not hurt the country’s enviable gains as a citadel of democracy on the continent.

He also reiterated his commitment to create a prosperous “society of opportunities, where every Ghanaian child, no matter the circumstances of their birth, has a fair chance to strive for a happy and dignified life, and where we can unleash the enterprise and creativity of our people so that we can build a progressive, prosperous Ghana whose citizens live in harmony and security.”

Nana Akufo-Addo, who assumes office as President of the Republic on December 7, 2017, urged Ghanaians to celebrate the season safetly and responsibly and “remember to help those who are less fortunate than ourselves in this season of giving.”

“Let our open hearts and warm smiles help feed those who are hungry and offer comfort to those in need. Let us take the time to gather, love, listen, and learn from each other, and to remember that together, and with the help of God, we can overcome any challenge and achieve any future of which we can dream,” he added.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana