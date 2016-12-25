President John Dramani Mahama in wishing Ghanaians a happy Christmas has also prayed for an accident free celebration.

He further urged Ghanaians to count their numerous blessings over the year.

“On the occasion of Christmas, HE John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana extends warm wishes to all Ghanaians, and urges the nation to reflect on the birth and life of Jesus Christ as we count our numerous blessings over the year,” the president said in a statement.

25 December is set aside every year throughout the world to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

In Ghana, accident cases usually soar during the period.

The President in a statement signed by the Minister for Communications, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah have also left Accra to Bole, his hometown where the first family will be celebrating the yuletide.

He further attributed the peaceful election in the country to God’s favour.

“The President also drew attention to the just ended successful elections and emphasized that ‘God’s favour shall continue to abide with us during the Christmas festivities and in the coming years.’ Ahead of his departure to Bole in the Northern Region with his family to celebrate Christmas, President Mahama urged drivers to drive with care and responsibly. He prayed that God grants the nation both an incident free and accident free festive period. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the statement added.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

