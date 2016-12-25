As part of activities marking the festive celebration, Cowbell has donated products and souvenirs to the Children Ward of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional hospital in Takoradi. The donation forms part of several

The donation forms part of several cooperate social responsibility activities for the brand in the year 2016. Most of the children in the ward as of the time of the visit were giving an early special Christmas gift from the cowbell Santa prior to the main donation.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital, Matron for the ward, Mrs Lucy Dadzie Amoabeng expressed her gratitude and excitement about the generous gesture from the brand. She also said the donation had come at a time that the management of the hospital was thinking of organising a Christmas event for the kids and she believes it will go a long way in supporting them.

She also said the donation had come at a time that the management of the hospital was thinking of organising a Christmas event for the kids and she believes it will go a long way in supporting them undertake the exercise.

On his part, brand manager for Cowbell, Mr Joseph Ashong said, “as a brand, we do recognise the need to support institutions like this during the festive season, Cowbell always has something for everyone, that is why we would like extend our arms of appreciation to the community by making this donation to the children unit of the hospital.”

Mr Ashong also thanked personnel of the hospital the great care they have been providing for the children and also encouraged the mothers to use the product so the children can always stay healthy.

The donation at the hospital was followed by another presentation of Cowbell products and souvenirs to the Egyam children at Mpohor, Takoradi and a major funfair for kids in the Takoradi township at the Jubilee park .

