The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said it has trained a lot of firefighters across the country to curb any incident of fire outbreak.

It said, its trained officers will educate farmers in the country as well as the general public on safety fire measures and effective fire management skills.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, Prince Billy Anaglate told Citi News in an interview that the Service had noted that the advent of the dry harmattan season may spark fire outbreaks hence its adequate preparations to forestall the fires.

He said the Service as part of its measures to tackle incidents of fire this yuletide has trained volunteers across the country to education and health deal with fire outbreaks.

“What we have done so far is to train a lot of volunteers to for in those communities that we do not have fire stations and we train them also to serve as educators in the communities. We have also trained them to ensure that they monitor the activities of the farmers because we know in this period that a lot of people try to use fires to clear their lands; which has led to a lot of fire outbreaks.”

He said the public need to take stock of all their electrical appliances at home and observe all fire safety regulations in their homes and offices.

He said the GNFS was hopeful of a fire-free Christmas if such measures are adhered to.

The Christmas and New Year season in Ghana has recorded some of the country’s major fire incidents and quite frequent occurrences each year during the period.

These incidents have led to the loss of many lives and properties but according to the Fire Service, they are prepared to deal with any such incidents this year.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

