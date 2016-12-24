President-elect, Nana Akufo Addo has said that his government will develop strategies to get traditional leaders across the country participate more effectively in the governance system.

He noted that there was still a huge gap in the collaboration of political leaders and traditional authorities.

According to him, that gap must be bridged to ensure close collaboration for the development of the country.

Speaking to the Upper West Regional house of Chiefs as part of his “Thank you tour” of the three regions in the north, Akufo-Addo said the involvement of chiefs in the governance system will be made effective under his leadership as President.

“I want to work very closely with the traditional authority in the country to improve the governance of the nation. There is still a gap in the formal constitutional structure of our democracy as far as the involvement of traditional rulers are concerned.”

“And it is my intention, with your cooperation and help, to immediately after the formal handover of authority, members of my team will sit with traditional authority across the country for us to structure a more involving and more engaging form of governance in which our traditional authorities will play a part.”

“I believe it will be a major boost to the quality of governance of our nation,” he said.

He gave the assurance that he will maintain a high sense of discipline in leadership to ensure that his government fulfils all the promises it made to Ghanaians during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) electioneering campaign.

He said he was very optimistic of the country’s future given a very committed and determined government ready to propel the country to higher heights.

“The economic potential of this country is tremendous and what I pray to the almighty is that He makes me the leader who by with discipline, integrity and full commitment to the welfare of our people with the locked up potential bring across the new era of prosperity and progress in our nation.”

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor