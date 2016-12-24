The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has defended its decision to recruit new staff at its secretariat.

According managers of the scheme the recruitment was done in accordance with due process.

The Secretariat also said the recent increase in the allowance for national service personnel was not a hasty political decision.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretariat on Friday.

“The vacant positions were widely advertised in various Ghanaian newspapers, on the Scheme’s website, and on social media. Eligible applicants were therefore shortlisted, interviews were conducted and successful applicants were accordingly given appointment letters in line with the ethics of the public service,” the statement added.

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has come under heavy criticism after it recently recruited new staff and announced a 60% increment in monthly allowance for service personnel.

Some commentators said the recent actions were deliberate attempts by the managers of the National Service Scheme were politically motivated to frustrate the plans of the incoming New Patriotic Party government which takes office on January 7, 2017.

According to the managers of NSS, “Management, acting on the directives of the National Service Board, secured technical clearance from the Public Services Commission and financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance.”

“The process to consider an upward adjustment of personnel allowances began in April, 2016 when the National Service Board gave approval for discussions towards a new rate for the personnel allowances.”

“The increment of the personnel allowances to GH¢559.04 was arrived at by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission in the light of the fact that personnel allowances were calculated at 40 per cent of the graduate entry level on the 2017 Single Spine Salary Structure for 2017. Unfortunately, this fact has been lost in most of the public discussions on the matter,” it said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana