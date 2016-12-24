The official Christmas party is currently underway at the Accra International Conference Centre(AICC).

Okyeame got the audience up on their feet dancing to his timeless songs. From woara to tension, it wasn’t a dull moment at all. Cabum was also on stage to drop some acapella lines.

The concert was kick started by the Addaquaye and the Bitonic Singers dishing out some carols.

Hundreds of enthusiastic fans clad in the official D2R dress code, white top and blue jeans, are gradually flooding the entrance of the AICC to catch a glimpse of great music performances.

The topmost artiste on the bill Article Wan of Solo fame, Nii Funny of Yoko Ebreaki me fame, the Grind boys, DJ Vision, A.I. and the electioneering season’s sensation, Onaapo’s Dee Aja to treat fans to a thrilling performance.

#D2R2016 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and sponsored by TOTAL CARD – Total Savings, Total Benefits, BAYPORT – Your future now, KIT KAT – Have a break, have a KitKat, HUNTERS – Refreshes like nothing on earth.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana