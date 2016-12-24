He brought patrons a mixed bag of theatre and music as he performed his major hitsong, ‘Ebreaki mi’.

Nii Funny was one of the performing artiste patrons of Citi FM’s December2Remember were looking forward too see on stage, and that was evidence in the reception when he came onto the stage in style.

He was on stage with some fantastic dancers who ‘guided’ through the special dance moves to their favourite, ‘Ebreaki me’.

Coming after Okyeame Kwame who pulled off a startling performance himself, it looked as though it would be a great challenge for Nii Fanny, but as a great show man as he has been, Nii Funny didn’t drop a sweat; he delivered without fail.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana