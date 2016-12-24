Shatta Wale, Joey B, Guru, Okyeame Kwame, and other top acts are set for the official Christmas Party tonight at the 2016 Decemba 2 Rememba concert at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The annual Citi FM-organised concert will come off at 8pm and will also have on the bill; Article Wan of Solo fame, Nii Funny of Yoko Ebreaki me fame, the Grind boys, DJ Vision, A.I. and the electioneering season’s sensation, Onaapo’s Dee Aja.

To spice up the night with some laughter will also be the Comedian Hogan, who is no stranger to the D2R platform, with his third appearance.

Thousands of music fans are expected to hone in on the International Conference Centre in the official D2R dress code, a white top and a pair of jeans.

Regular tickets for the concert are pegged at GHS80, with VIP tickets going for GHS150.

#D2R2016 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and sponsored by TOTAL CARD – Total Savings, Total Benefits, BAYPORT – Your future now, KIT KAT – Have a break, have a KitKat, HUNTERS – Refreshes like nothing on earth.

Tickets are available in selected Total Service Stations; at 37 next to Max Mart, Atomic Junction, Baatsona, East Legon ANC, La Beah, Tema Hospital Road and Tesano, and at the front desk of Citi FM, Adabraka.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana