Business activities at the Accra Financial Centre have bounced back after a fire incident that occurred there on Saturday morning.

The eight-story building opposite Ghana’s National Theatre was nearly engulfed by fire after its signage caught fire bringing activities at the Centre to a standstill.

Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank, Daniel Asiedu, one of the occupants of the building told Citi News that the fire couldn’t destroy anything within the building.

“The damage is very minimal, it didn’t affect anything inside. The fire service were very swift, when they were called within five minutes they were here and they put out the fire externally and internally nothing has affected us so you can see that the banking hall has opened and we are working well. I think we have to commend the Fire Service for that swift response,” he added.

The timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) prevented the facility from totally being ravaged.

Although the fire affected the signage of the centre, it could not spread to other parts of the building because of the prompt response of the Fire Service.

Mr. Asiedu said “it was nothing serious; we just had a small fire incident at the outer part of the building. There is a signage which carries the Accra Financial Centre and that is what caught fire.”

Earlier, the Regional Commander for the Greater Accra GNFS, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Ebenezer Simpson told Citi News that the cause of the fire could be attributed to an electrical fault.

“It didn’t affect any property inside. Also, nobody was hurt because we managed to get everyone out of the building,” Chief Fire Officer Simpson added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

