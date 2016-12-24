A High Court in Tamale dismissed a case that sought to challenge the legitimacy of Regent of Bimbilla, Nyeliboligu –Naa Yakubu Andani Dassana.

The lawsuit was brought by representatives of the Late Nakpaa Naa Alhaji Salifu Dawuni family.

Nakpaa Naa Salifu Dawuni filled a contempt case at the Tamale High court challenging the legitimacy of the Regent of Bimbilla following the sudden demised of his father, the late Bimbilla Naa Dassana Andani.

The case was, among other things, to determine whether it was legal for government to organize a state burial for the late chief.

Based on that the Deputy Regional Minister, A.B. A Fusheini and the district chief executive for Nanumba North, Mohammed Ibn Abass who were government representatives were cited for contempt.

The Regent for Bimbilla was said to be illegitimately installed and sub-chiefs the Regent enskined were also cited for being illegitimately installed.

The Tamale High Court dismissed the case and awarded a cost of Ten Thousand Ghana cedis ( GHC 10, 000.00) against the petitioners.

Mr. Alhassan Fataw, Registrar of the Nanumba Traditional council explained the implications of the decisions of the High court.

“I was briefed base on the fact that the current Regent of Bimbilla, Nyelinboligu-Naa Yakubu Andani Dassana is the acting president of the Nanumba Traditional Council based on that, if the court had ruled against him, that would have meant that he would have ceased to act as the president of the Nanumba Traditional Council and would have further gone to suggest that all chiefs who are currently members of the Nanumba Traditional Council who have also been enskinned by the regent would have also ceased to be members of the Traditional council. It is base on this fact that the council was briefed on the outcome of the court rulings.”

By: Mohammed Aminu/citifmonline.com/Ghana