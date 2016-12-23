West Brom have made an offer of about £13m for Manchester United’s France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

Schneiderlin, 27, joined the Red Devils from Southampton for £25m in July 2015 but has played only 11 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Everton, managed by former Saints boss Ronald Koeman, are also interested.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis said: “I don’t want to say any more than confirm our bid. We have to be fair to Manchester United and the player.”

The offer for Schneiderlin is close to the club record fee West Brom paid to sign Tottenham midfielder Nacer Chadli in August, which was reported to be £13m.