The President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, has reaffirmed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s commitment to completing projects started by the out-going John Mahama government.

Nana Akufo-Addo made these remarks when he paid a courtesy call on the Bawku Naba, Naba Asigiri Abugrago Azoka II as part of his 2-day thank you tour to traditional leaders for their support in the 7th December polls.

Nana Akufo-Addo assured the Bawku Naba of his commitment to completing all projects started by President John Mahama.

“The projects that the John Mahama government has started we are going to do our best to make sure that they come to a conclusion. In our manifesto we have a whole chapter dealing with suspended projects in one region or the other, it is not good for Ghana and I am not going to add to that story. I am coming to complete whatever work that is in-progress and am going to complete them, so Ghanaians’ should have no fears at all.”

Chieftaincy issues

Nana Akufo-Addo also pledged not to interfere in the chieftaincy issues of Bawku but remain resolve in ensuring sustainable peace in the area adding that, Naba Abugrago Azoka II is the only legally recognized paramount chief of Bawku traditional area.

“I do not know any other Bawku Naba except Naba Abugrago Azoka II, I am not a Kusaul or a Mamprusi . I am not interested in the chieftaincy issues of Bawku that is not my plan. My issue is the peace and unity of Ghana that is what concerns me”

He counted on the Bawku Naba for his support in any form to support his government’s quest to better the lives of people Bawku and Ghana as a whole.

On his part, Naba Asigiri Abugrago Azoka II appealed to Nana Addo to fast truck the construction of the Bolgatanga-Bawku road and the Tamne dam in Garu started by the out-going John Mahama’s government to boost the socio-economic prospects of the area.

Nana Azoka pledged to work assiduously with all key stakeholders to ensure everlasting peace in Bawku.

Nana Addo also visited the Regent of the Mamprusis in Bawku, Ibrahim Adam Zangbeogo and his elders for their support and prayers during the December polls.

By: Frederick Awuni/Citifmonline.com/Ghana