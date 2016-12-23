Tom Cruise’s screams in the latest remake of The Mummy have been captured as a ringtone.

Universal Pictures’ trailer made for screening in IMAX cinemas omitted one crucial detail – the sound effects.

The clip was uploaded without some of its audio tracks and only included sighs and screams from Cruise and co-star Annabelle Wallis.

The screams went viral and were even turned into a ringtone, spotted by internet news site The Daily Dot.

After IMAX and Universal Pictures realised the mistake, the video was taken down from YouTube, but not before some users had downloaded a copy.

The screams, which should be drowned out by noise from aeroplanes, explosions and gunfire, are heard as misplaced grunts and breaths.

Video editor Chris Person has since removed the music from the trailer and brought the screams back to life in a video he posted to Twitter.

The clip now has its own page on news-sharing community Reddit and it can be downloaded on file-sharing service Dropbox as a five-second ringtone called Tom yell.

It is not often clean audio of a Hollywood movie surfaces, especially directly from the distributors themselves.

One fan has gone as far as replacing the well known Wilhelm scream sound effect with Tom’s scream throughout the compilation.

–

Source: BBC