The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Emmanuel Bombande has admonished people who are speculating on which people will serve as ministers in President-elect, Nana Addo’s government to stop.

He condemned such acts as self-servicing and the fuel behind of some of the post-election disturbances perpetuated by political party foot soldiers.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Bombande said it was unfair to put pressure on the President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo, who has himself urged the National Executive Committee of his New Patriotic Party to give him more time to announce his proposed ministers.

He further stressed that selflessness must be seen to be the calling card of all persons engaged in politics.

“We must see politics and leadership for public service, selflessness and not that one is in politics because one wants to participate in the election and immediately after the election is thinking about who he is going to be in government.”

“No wonder at the foot soldier level, there is so much violence because, in their minds, it is about what they are going to get. So let me take over the motorway toll booth, let me create pandemonium so I can draw attention to myself,” Mr. Bombande added.

Nana Addo’s ministers, what we know so far

The only minister that Nana Akufo-Addo has confirmed for his incoming administration is Alan Kyeremanten as the Minister of Trade and Industry.

Multiple sources within the NPP have also disclosed to Citi News that co-founder of Databank, Ken Ofori-Atta; Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul and a former deputy Attorney General, Ambrose Dery will also be ministers.

Mr. Ofori-Atta has been pegged as the Finance Minister whilst Dominic Nitiwul and Ambrose Dery will head the Defense and Interior ministries respectively.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana