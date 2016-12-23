The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has been adjudged the most inspirational public institution for 2016 in the Imani Inspirational Public Sector Leadership Awards (IPSLA).

The Electoral Commission, the Ministry of Health , the National health Insurance Authority and the National Commission for Civic Education won the second, third , fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Speaking to Citi Business News after the awards, a Policy Analyst and Social Media Manager at Imani Ghana, Brian Dzansi explained that the objective of the awards is targeted at recognizing excellence delivery of public goods and services.

“The award is also aimed at using praise as a more powerful tool to motivate those institutions on the right path as we highlight the positive developments in public institutions,” he explained.

He stated that the awards is further aimed at erecting good role models for guidance of the rest of society, and to serve as a sharp contrast to behaviors considered detrimental to the country’s progress.

“We believe strongly that public institutions need strong leadership and direction so that they can focus on rule of law, competent and minimal bureaucracy and the transparent provision of public goods, such as security of life and property, sound regulation and the enforcement of quality standards”

IPSLA results

Explaining the results from the works, Mr.Dzansi disclosed that the 2016 IPSLA assessed 51 public institutions.

He stated that none of the institutions surveyed had a score in the excellent band of the IPSLA with 4 percent placed in the very good performance band, while 4 percent were in the good performance band.

“Our work showed that 12 percent are in the fair performance band, with 43 percent in the poor performance band, while 31 percent fell in the very poor performance band of the IPSLA scale”.

Revelations

Announcing some findings, Mr. Dzansi stated that the work showed that the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, the Ministry of Power , the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology all had their websites under maintenance for over 3 months.

“On the other hand, the NCCE, the Ministry of Trade, the Ministry of Gender, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Communication, the Bank of Ghana, the GIPC and the National Identification Authority all had online presence with varying text options,” he said.

Recommendations

Outlining some recommendations, Mr. Dzansi stated that there was the need for public participation priority that deepens democracy, ensure trust in institutions promote social accountability and good governance.

“Public institutions must build a two-way interactive system and also have a secured online presence with updated content and documents to inform and engage the public,” he said.

“They must also take advantage of growth in social media penetration in the country to engage public effectively and respond swiftly to their concerns and develop inclusive digital tools which are disability friendly,” he added.

–

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana