President John Mahama has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of Thursday evening’s gas explosion incident at Labadi.

In a Facebook update on Friday morning, he called on Ghanaians to continue to pray for the injured.

About 39 persons are reported injured and 5 confirmed dead.

According to the deputy minister of Health Victor Bampoe, 27 of the injured are currently receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital with 6 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and 6 at the La General Hospital.

The explosion occurred at about 4pm on Thursday between the Labadi Cemetery and the Trade Fair Centre.

It took fire officers more than four hours to control the inferno which had spread to nearby shops and parts of the Trade Fair Centre.

Time for strict enforcement of safety regulations – Akufo Addo

Meanwhile, President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has called for better adherence to safety regulations in the country following the incident.

In a series of tweets on Twitter, Nana Akufo-Addo said it was about time the country took a second look at the siting of gas stations.

“I’ve learnt with sadness of the news of a gas explosion near the Trade Fair Centre, resulting in the loss of 6 lives, and injuries to others. My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he said.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

