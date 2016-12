A Libyan passenger plane with 118 people on board has been forced to land in Malta in what the Maltese prime minister called a “potential hijack situation”.

The Airbus A320 was flying inside Libya for airline Afriqiyah Airways when it was diverted, local media report.

There were two hijackers involved, who threatened to bomb the plane, according to initial reports.

Maltese PM Joseph Muscat said security operations were standing by.

Source: BBC