President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has called for better adherence to safety regulations in the country following a gas explosion at Labadi in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday.

The explosion, which occurred between the Labadi Cemetery and Trade Fair Centre, left at least five people dead.

There also at least 39 injured according to the Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Victor Bampoe, who toured some health facilities administering medical care to the injured after the explosion.

In a series of tweets on Twitter, Nana Akufo-Addo said it was about time the country took a second look at the siting of gas stations.

He also called for the “strict enforcement of and adherence to safety regulations, so as to forestall the occurrence of any more of such avoidable incidents.”

Nana Akufo-Addo was on a thank you tour of the three northernmost regions when the news of the explosion broke. He extended his condolences to the bereaved and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“I’ve learnt with sadness of the news of a gas explosion near the Trade Fair Centre, resulting in the loss of 6 lives, and injuries to others. My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the President-elect said.

