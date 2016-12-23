Residents and children living in Manchie and Korleman, two deprived communities in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region will be the next beneficiaries of Citi FM’s “Help a Christmas Child Project”

This follows Citi FM’s trip to Sota and Abonya, where residents benefited from this gesture in 2015.

Brief about Maanchie and Korleman

Manchie and Korleman are two adjoining communities located in the Ga West Municipality, off the Accra-Nsawam road.

Without the traffic, it should take you roughly an hour to arrive in these two communities by road. Manchie is bordered on the East by Samsam Odumase; to the West is Kuntunse; to the South and North, it is bordered by Mayira and Korleman respectively.

Crops like plantain and oil palm trees are seen dotted along the dirt road as one enters the town. Majority of the residents live in mud houses. Like every other community, Manchie and Korleman have their own unique challenges. There are no public toilets or taps. Inhabitants rely on just a few boreholes and hand dug wells.





Despite the challenges confronting them, they are looking forward to celebrating this Christmas with Staff of Citi FM.

CHILDREN MAKE DEMANDS

Even before Citi FM and its listeners fete children at Manchie and Korleman, the kids already have their wish list.

Thirteen-year-old Baniku Bernard said “I want a whole bag of rice for my family, drinks, a pair of shoes for school and church and a bottle of non-alcoholic champagne.

Phanuel Dotse, a class four pupil, who has dreams of becoming a commercial driver requested for Fried Rice and Soft drinks.

Fourteen-year-old Jemima Dogbe, a student of Manchie MA Basic School is aspiring to be an exceptional teacher in the near future. She told CitiFM she wanted exercise books, pen and pencils and chalks for her school.

Another student, Eunice Dzissah, asked for a laptop, bicycle, school uniforms and shoes as gifts for the Christmas.

WHY MANCHIE AND KORLEMAN WERE SELECTED.

The Human Resource Manager and the Head of Citi FM’s Corporate Social Responsibility Mrs Jenifer Anane Nsiah said the two towns were selected because they fit the criteria of what the station wanted.

Mrs Nsiah said, ‘’ you know, last year, we extended this gesture to children in Sota and Abonya which are located in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

But this year, we decided that these towns should be selected because of their peculiar challenges. Even though they are located within the City, they are very disadvantaged in many ways.

And what better time, to fete them than on Boxing day, December 26”, she stated.



By: Pearl Akanya Ofori /citifmonline.com/Ghana

