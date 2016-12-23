The Berlin market attack suspect Anis Amri has been shot dead by police in Milan, Italy’s interior minister says.

The man, who opened fire on police who asked him for ID during a routine patrol in the Sesto San Giovanni area in the early hours of Friday morning, was “without a shadow of a doubt” Anis Amri, Marco Minetti said.

One police officer was injured in the shootout.

Germany has been on high alert after the attack which left 49 injured.

Separately, police arrested two people in the German city of Oberhausen on suspicion of planning an attack.

The fingerprints of the dead man match those of the Tunisian, 24, reports in the Italian media say.

German officials have confirmed Anis Amri’s fingerprints were found inside the truck that was used to kill 12 people and wound 49 others in Berlin on Monday evening.

The attack took place at a Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in the west of the German capital.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, Anis Amri had travelled by train from France to Turin, and then taken another train to Milan.

Source: BBC