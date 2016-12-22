The head of Public Relations of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), William Boateng has stated emphatically that the ECG has enough power to supply during the festive season and beyond to its numerous customers across the country.

In an interview with Citi News Mr William Boateng said “we have enough generation coming through our systems now, our demand is within 2000 and our installed capacity in the region of 3600 so we have enough power and we are very optimistic that there would not be dumsor.”

The PRO assured constant and uninterrupted power supply during the festive season saying that “we know that demand has increased but we have enough power to meet the growing demand. as a company we are going to work hard to ensure that our distribution channels become very robust to transmit power to where ever it is needed.”

He then urged the president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo and his team to revisit the decision by the out going President Mahama government to privatize the ECG, he said ” our expectations are that as there is a new government to be sworn in too office, we want them to sit and discuss the issue of privatizing ECG and come out with a decision that will benefit all Ghanaians and not to a group or section of people with selfish interest.”

Engineer Michael Baah, the Eastern Regional Manager of ECG has also promised to work extensively with the media in the coming years to improve public understanding of the company.

He made this statement at a media soiree organized by the eastern regional branch of the ECG to climax the company’s activities in the year 2016.

Engineer Michael Baah also said “it is the media who propagates our messages to our numerous customers in the Region, without you the media we can’t reach all these customers and I know that when the media tell our story to our customers they will get to understand us better and know what we have in stock for them.”

He added, “We have decided to work very close with you in 2017 in order for you to help educate the general public on our work because most of the people do not understand the nature of our work and complains at a single thing so management has taken the decision to involve you on a regular basis to help educate and inform our numerous customers in the Region on our activities.”

He further stated “we will call and inform you on all projects we will undertake in 2017 to keep you up-to-date and speed on our operations so that the general public will get to know of.”

The Regional manager however said the company is injecting more transformers into the system to beef up power supply and be at length with the growing demand of power in the region, he said “there is an increased demand of power from our growing population in the region so we have started injecting a number of transformers in some areas in the region to help solve the increased demand and also eradicate the problem of low voltage which affects our customers in the Region, we have installed a number of these transformers and we will continue to install more in 2017 to meet the growing needs as they come.”

Engineer Michael Baah refute claims by section of the general public and media on the country facing power outage (Dumsor) during the festive season, he said “I want to assure the people of Eastern Region that they will receive quality and constant supply of electricity throughout this festive season and beyond so they should not worry about what some people are saying because there will be no Dumsor in Christmas.”

He then advised the general public to consume electricity wisely during this festive period that schools are on vacation and cautioned parents to ensure their wards turns off electrical appliances when they are not in use.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana