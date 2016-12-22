The Deputy Minister of Power, John Jinapor has challenged president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure that he fulfills his promise of scrapping energy sector levies in the country.

“The NPP promised the people of Ghana that if they don’t want dumsor they shouldn’t vote for us. And now the people of Ghana had confidence in them, they voted for the NPP, they expect that all the levies and tax will be scrapped immediately as promised.”

Nana Addo prior to the December 7 polls assured to scrap what he described as killer and nuisance taxes including the energy sector levies if Ghanaians voted for him.

The passage of the energy sector levy resulted in the prices of petroleum products shooting up by 27%. Electricity and water tariffs also shot up astronomically; a move the NPP said worsened the plight of Ghanaians.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, the outgoing deputy minister said the NPP must honour its promise.

“We took that decision in the best interest of the country. We took that decision because we were convinced beyond reasonable doubt that, that was the best decision for this country and there was no alternative. And I will stand by that decision President Mahama took any day. We said we needed the levy because there was some financial issue. When PURC increased the tariff, the NPP said when they come they will reduce the tariffs. We had to take some of the tough and painful decisions in order to sustain power but they say that they have a way of dealing with it and they can still reduce the tariffs, let’s see how it goes. But sometimes we must face the facts and be frank to the people of Ghana. Some of the decisions are tough, some are difficult but the truth is that if you don’t take those tough decisions you risk collapsing the entire power sector,” he added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

