The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has suspended its representative to the All African Students Union (AASU),Fred Awaah.

According to the Union, Fred Awaah who is also the Secretary General of AASU has fraudulently invited imposters as representatives of national executives to the on-going congress in Khartoum, Sudan.

He is reported to have invited Luqman Abubakar as President of NUGS to the congress while legitimate national executive officers were left out stranded at the airport.

Addressing the press, President of the Union, Julian M. Cobinal said Mr. Awaah pulled a fast one on the national student leaders from six other African countries Liberia, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone and South Africa.

“Last four years, the Students Union elected one person called Fred Awaah from the UPSA to be a representative in that election…He was elected to become the Secretary for the All Africa Students Union. Unfortunately for all of us and for the Ghanaian republic, an imposter called Luqman Abubakar has managed to get visas for the Sudanese government and traveled from here to Sudan and are representing the Students Union Ghana fraudulently…

“We received an invitation for a congress but when our international relations secretary officer applied for the visa, together with our representatives they were denied the visa at the Sudanese Embassy…Those who were suppose to travel are still in Ghana.”

Mr Cobinah further threatened to name and shame some politicians who he says are using the Union for their personal gains.

He said whatever decision will come out of the congress will not be binding on the union.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana