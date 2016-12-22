The Board and management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) have indicated that their attention has been drawn to some reports in the media suggesting that all is not well with the Authority.

NLA, in a press release issued in Accra and signed by Emmanuel Oscar Ameyedowo, Board Chairman, indicated, “We wish to state unequivocally that such speculations are unfounded and untrue and that they are attempts by some detractors, who wish to paint the management of the Authority black.”

It said the Authority is currently one of the most vibrant state institutions that is contributing its quota to the development of the infrastructure and raising revenue for the state.

“And for that matter, we would want to urge all who will hear such speculations to treat them with the contempt they deserve, because they contain no truths,” the release entreated.

It disclosed that all well-meaning Ghanaians, especially its valued patrons and its sector ministry, are living witnesses to the achievements of the Authority in recent times.

“Management is aware of the various steps taken by the detractors of the Authority to tarnish its reputation and that of its members for personal and parochial gains. We believe that those persons involved are in league with some staff of the Authority as happens in most institutions, to look for the supposed non-existent information that may tarnish the hard-won reputation of the Board, Management and members.

“We would like to assure the general public and our valued patrons that there is no such impropriety as Management operates an open-door policy that does not entertain any inappropriate behaviour.”

It therefore called on all stakeholders to remain committed to the Authority and further help it to focus on achieving its core mandate.

“We assure government and the general public of our resolve to expand and continue to improve on the operations of the Authority.

“Management would like to place on record that there is no negative or suspicious developments in the Authority and we dare say that anything to the contrary from any quarters, emanates from a few disgruntled individuals who are being used by persons who see the current Board and Management as a formidable force preventing them from having their way,” it added.

Credit: NLA