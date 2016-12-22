Former Attorney General and anti-corruption crusader, Martin Amidu has opined that Ghana would have gone bankrupt if President John Dramani Mahama was retained in government for another four years.

Mr. Amidu who described the Mahama-led administration as “looter government” said it would have been difficult for corruption which the outgoing government had been accused of to “change overnight.”

“When I look at how the Looter Government is preparing its final exit after its miserable and unprecedented defeat at the polls, I am left in no doubt that Ghana would have been bankrupted with another four years of this looter Government in power,” Mr. Amidu stated in his recent piece.

The former Attorney General made the claim on the back of the last minute appointments and award of new contracts initiated by the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) government which is currently preparing to handover power to the president elect Nana Akufo-Addo on January 7,2017.

President Mahama on Tuesday swore in Joseph Whittal as the new Commissioner for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) as well as a new boss of the National Commission on Civic Commission (NCCE); a move the NPP has lamented about.

A member of the NPP, Philip Addison is however in court challenging the CHRAJ appointment.

CHRAJ Appointment wrong

Mr. Amidu in his piece further described Mr. Whittal’s appoint as wrong.

“My kinsman is being appointed the Commissioner for the CHRAJ when after wasting the public purse up to the Supreme Court to contest whether or not the suspects in the Mabey and Johnson case could be investigated for corruption he chose to go to sleep after promising he was going to investigate using the trove of credible evidence I sent CHRAJ in the case as Attorney General. This same kinsman of mine whitewashed the Ford Expedition Saga even though he knew the CHRAJ had no jurisdiction over the President because the Attorney General could not prosecution him even if he were found culpable by CHRAJ. So even though he is my kinsman and culture requires me to keep quiet, I ask myself as an enlightened Ghanaian Putting Ghana First whether this appointment is compensation for past and future protection. This is a problem of conscience and not kinship or ethnicity – wrong is wrong no matter who is the beneficiary” the former AG noted.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

