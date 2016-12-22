Anti-corruption campaigner, Martin Amidu is urging Ghanaians to speak up and defend the country against the actions of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) few days to its vacation of office.

According to Mr Amidu, middle-class Ghanaians must speak up on issues that affect the country to ensure that Ghanaians are not short-changed.

In his latest public statement copied to citifmonline.com, Mr Amidu said, “It is important that as many enlightened middle-class Ghanaians speak up to defend the majority of our citizens who are uneducated in the Whiteman’s ways but funded our education through college and university. Ghanaians must be the beneficiary of our public purse and not just a few political elite and establishment figures.”

He said it was important for enlightened Ghanaians not to be indifferent in the affairs of the country but speak in defence of the decision of Ghanaians to votes out the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Martin Amidu said silence on the party of the middle-class means “allowing this looter Government to deliberately make it impossible for the Government you popularly vote for to govern smoothly upon assuming office on 7th January 2017.”

“Do not sit on the fence at this last hour and allow looters who came into office by the razor-thin majority vote of Justices of the Supreme Court to intimidate fellow citizens Putting Ghana First,” the statement said.

Martin Amidu’s statement comes after many Ghanaians expressed shock at the appointments of substantive commissioners for the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), by President Mahama about two weeks to handing over power to a new government.

Find Mr. Amidu's full article here

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

