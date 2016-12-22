Scores of head porters also known as ‘Kayaye’ at Asawase Togo Bar in the Ashanti Region have been rendered homeless following a fire that razed shelters they dwell in.

The fire which reportedly started around 7:00pm on Thursday also destroyed shops and properties of scrap dealers and other people around the area.

Personnel from the Fire Service are currently at the place trying to bring the fire under control.

7 dead in Labadi gas explosion

Meanwhile, a gas explosion that occurred at Labadi in the Greater Accra region on Thursday also left seven people dead and 12 others severely injured.

Speaking to Citi News, the Member of Parliament-elect for La Dade Kotopon , Vincent Sowah Odotei said those who have been injured have been sent to the hospital for medical care.

“…Unfortunately five people have lost their lives. Others have been taken to the hospital…As you can see the place is not the safe. It is still very dangerous and we have been asked that we bring the whole thing under control.”

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana