Chester Bee Company Limited, a construction and architecture company, has donated assorted items to the inmates of the Osu Children’s Home.

The company which designs and builds luxurious cost-effective apartments and town halls in prime locations of the city, donated food items and other assorted beddings to the orphans.

The donation, which was done on Wednesday, December 21 also saw the presentation of items such detergents and toiletries.

Director of the company, Chester Benjamin Nii Amugi, told CitiNews that the gesture was motivated by the company`s desire to assist the needy in society.

Mr. Nii-Amugi also pledged their continuous support to the welfare of children especially those in orphanage homes as part of their social responsibility.

He has also appealed to cooperate bodies to support the needy in the society to help in making of their livelihood better.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana