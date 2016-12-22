The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has described as premature, calls for all executives of the party to step aside following the party’s performance in the 2016 general elections.

According to the party, the calls are misplaced, especially at a time when the party is taking stock of what led to its defeat in the December 7 poll.

At a press conference yesterday, a pro NDC-group, the Crusade for Probity and Accountability, demanded that the current leadership step aside for overseeing the worst election defeat of a sitting government.

But in a Citi News interview, the deputy NDC Volta Regional Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, rubbished the calls, retorting that the group had no standing make such demands because it is not a recognised organ of the party.

“It is premature and unwarranted for a group of people to go out there and call on executives to step down without necessarily creating or having any concrete report of why we have lost an election knowing very well that a lot of factors contributed to our defeat. In any case, you cannot trace our defeat to the cause of any single executive.

“The body they formed is not a recognised body under the NDC and so they lack the legal capacity to call on the past executives to step down,” he said.

Mr. Gbande, instead urged cool heads to prevail so the party could strategise “whilst allowing the elected government the space to install themselves.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana