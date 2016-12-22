Cancer treatment drugs worth one hundred thousand U.S. Dollars have been donated by Breast Care International to three teaching hospitals and several other health institutions spread across the country.

Neutropaenia is a common complication that results from cancer treating drugs, but the treatment of neutropaenia is very expensive hence most of the patients cannot afford it.

Drugs for the treatment of severe Neutropaenia, jointly donated by Africa’s foremost anti breast cancer campaigner, BCI, and U.S. based Direct Relief, marks another milestone in their avowed resolve to “donate quality cancer treatment drugs to Ghanaians in a bid to drive down cancer related mortality cases”.

BCI President Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai advised beneficiary health institutions, “to maintain the high level of integrity BCI is noted for in the distribution of these donated drugs, and not engage in any counter-productive acts that would mar that hard won reputation.”

“BCI is noted for integrity, sincerity and honesty in the distribution of these drugs, and we expect nothing short of these qualities as we trust you as worthy ambassadors of your respective health institutions to maintain those benchmarks,” she emphasized.

Dr. Wiafe, speaking at premises of the Peace and Love Hospital at Oduom, Kumasi, where the ceremony took place, said the two benefactors are keen on quality health care for low income earning communities, where many die needlessly of preventable deaths.

The Korle-Bu and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals in Accra and Kumasi respectively, and the Swedish Medical Centre among several others were among health institutions selected to benefit from the latest package, adding onto countless, previously donated drugs by the two benefactors to over one hundred health institutions countrywide.

A Pharmacist of the Pediatric Oncology Unit of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Paul Obeng, who represented the other colleagues from Tamale and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospitals, promised judicious use of the drugs.

Credit: Breast Care