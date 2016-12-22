The MTN FA Cup holders, Bechem United have been handed a tough draw against MC Alger of Algeria as the former seek to make a mark in their maiden edition of the CAF Confederations Cup in the Preliminary round.

The debutants, Bechem United qualified to play in the competition after beating Okwawu United 2-1 in the final.

The former Champions League Winners MC Alger will travel to Ghana for the first leg of the draw between 10-12th of January next year.

Bechem United the sole Ghanaian representative will play the second leg at Algers in Algeria on the 17-19th of January in 2017.

In their quest to hoist the flag of Ghana, Bechem United will count on the expertise of former Ghana Premier league goal king, Ahmed Toure to go far in the tourney.

–

Source: GNA