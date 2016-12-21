WAEC withholds results of 668 NOV/DEC WASSCE candidates

Head of National Office of WAEC, Very Rev. Samuel Nii Nmai Ollennu.

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has released results of 128,707 private candidates who took part in the 2016 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) popularly referred to as NOV/DEC.

WAEC has however withheld results of 668 candidates who it believes indulged in examination malpractices.

A statement from WAEC and signed by its Deputy Director, Public Affairs said the withheld results will be released after conclusion of investigations.

“The results of 668 candidates alleged to have been involved in various examination malpractices have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into the cases of malpractices. The withheld results will be released as soon as the Council concludes its investigations,” the statement added.

The Council however assured that its database is well secured and that “all forged results can be detected by the confirmation/verification system.”

It further urged institutions and organisations to verify results presented to them directly from WAEC or via its website www.waecgh.org where candidates may access their results.

WAEC cancels 1,576 results

WAEC in August, 2016 cancelled some results of 1,576 candidates who took part in the main WASSCE exams while 598 candidates had their entire results cancelled.

WASSCE leakages

Reports of widespread leakages in the examinations compelled WAEC to tighten its security measures.

At least three papers according to WAEC, were “compromised,” but the council did not cancel any of the papers when the issue emanated.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

