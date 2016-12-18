Every year as Christmas approaches, teams at the first half of the football league table struggle to finish the year on top of the table while the others at the second half slug it out weekly to avoid being knocked down to the relegation zone.

Fierce as these fights can be, they ultimately end up bringing out the very best of football action on every match day – exactly what football lovers across the world were expecting from the Manchester City – Chelsea match.

When two giants clash, the fans get Goosebumps

The match between Manchester City and Chelsea is one that football lovers look forward to yearly whenever such fixtures present themselves. Filled with thrills, suspense and controversies, the rivalry between both teams is one that will continue for many years to come especially in the light of their mercurial playing styles and expensive ensemble of stars.

Etihad Stadium displays TECNO Mobile logo in a grand style

Interestingly, one more thing that was pure beauty to look at during the match was the display of the TECNO Mobile logo, at the Etihad Stadium for the first time. A clear statement that both partners have formed an alliance, something football fans in emerging markets particularly, in Africa, Middle East, South America and Asia will take a liking.

The future is bright for young African kids who want to play football

Interestingly, TECNO Mobile is empowering young and local talents to play football professionally on the international scene. As part of their partnership with Manchester City, they will be sponsoring youngsters to travel to Manchester City to train at the City Football Academy, the Club’s elite training and youth development facility under the guidance and tutelage of accredited City Football Schools coaches.

For the love of football and smartphones

There are very few things that people love more than football and their smartphones. As a result, the partnership between TECNO Mobile and Manchester City is one that will appeal to millions of people across the globe; not to mention football enthusiasts. After celebrating its 10th year anniversary at the BurjKhalifa, Dubai in September, TECNO Mobile has succeeded in positioning itself as Africa’s No.1 smartphone brand in terms of market share. Interestingly, they are riding perfectly on that feat to dominate new markets outside the African continent.

