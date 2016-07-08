Commodity prices drop in Ghanaian markets

Prices of some commodities in the country have dropped marginally in the second week of July.

The commodity which experienced massive drop in its price was tomato.

It went down by 15% and is currently being sold at GHc9.70 per “medium size tomato tin” in the market.

This was followed by Groundnut with 6% drop to close the week at GHc 13.40 per “olonka.”

Figures released by Esoko Ghana showed that the price of cassava also went down by 5% and being sold at GHc 6.90 per “3-4 tubers.”

Price of cowpea and soyabean also went down 2% each.

Both closed the week at GHS 9.00 and GHS 6.00 per “olonka” respectively.

Millet gained 3 percent in price to close the week at GHc5.60 per “olonka”.

Cassava (Gari) followed with 2 percent gain to close the week at GHS 6.90 per “olonka”.

Maize and Rice (local) also gained by a percentage point each. Both closed the week at GHS 5.70 and 7.60 per “olonka” respectively.

Accra markets

According to Esoko Ghana, the price for an “olonka” of maize gained by 11 percent on the various markets in Accra to close the week at GHc 2.00, while in the other markets, the price remained the same.

Techiman, Takoradi and Kumasi

A “medium size tomato tin” full of fresh tomatoes lost 36 percent in Techiman to close the week at GHc7.00 with Takoradi also dropping 10 percent to close at GHc 22.50 and also with Accra and Kumasi losing 28 and 18 percent to close the week at GHc 9.30 and 10.70 respectively.

In the other markets, the price remained the same.

Credit: Esoko Ghana