The Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Oye Lithur, has called on the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, to apologize for what she describes as insulting comments against the Chairperson of Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei.

The NPP MP launched a scathing attack on Charlotte Osei, alleging that she was appointed in exchange for sex.

Oye Lithur in a rebuttal described Mr. Ayapong’s comments as regrettable, adding that “women of Ghana will not countenance such comments and personal attacks on women who have committed to serve Ghana in public office.”

“You are in Public Office and should promote non-discrimation, respect for human dignity and gender equality by your comments and conduct,” Oye Lithur added.

A private legal practitioner, Ace Anan Ankomah has also condemned the MP’s comments and called on Ghanaians to speak against it.

“I call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to speak up and out against this and any other denigration of women. The African woman works against considerable odds to attain heights that men take for granted. It is not allowed for her to be denigrated in this manner, simply because a person disagrees with her. I call on political parties whose members make such comments to have the guts, spine and cojones to condemn such statements too.”

Hanna Tetteh condemns ‘personal attacks’ on Charlotte Osei

Nana Oye Lithur’s comments come barely a day after Foreign Affairs Minister and Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya West Constituency, Hanna Tetteh, condemned what she calls unsubstantiated allegations and sometimes ‘vicious personal attacks’, targeted at the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei.

Charlotte Osei’s beauty enough to re-brand EC – Adu-Asare

A former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Adentan Constituency, and now a Presidential staffer, Kojo Adu-Asare, in April 2016, suggested that, the Electoral Commission does not need any re-branding since the beauty of its chairperson; Charlotte Osei can take care of such issues.

“This new logo is not necessary, Charlotte, your beauty alone is re-branding, but what will give the EC credibility is your ability to conduct a credible election” he added. Mr. Adu-Asare made the comment on Accra based Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, when the issue about the EC logo came up for discussion.

His comment was deemed by critics as sexist and inappropriate.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

