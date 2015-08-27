NDC members want Kpando MP ousted     

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency executives in Kpando in the Volta Region want their Member of Parliament, Dela Sowah changed.

The executives say three years of her reign as MP no major development has been recorded in the constituency.

Addressing a news conference in Kpando today, one of the constituency executives, William Agboka said the MP has failed to live up to expectation adding that she has become unpopular in the constituency.

“We have been monitoring a number of projects ongoing in certain arrears and we were primarily informed that some projects are the brainchild of the sitting MP and should be able to bring development to the doorsteps of his or her constituents. Unfortunately, ours is a sad story and sometimes we feel that we made a big mistake in voting for our MP in the constituency.”

He noted that though MPs have limited roles in terms of implementing development, William Agboka said “the MP must be able to lobby for NGOs to help us but unfortunately, under our MP, Dela Sowah, the least said about her the better.”

“Our town is crying for development. Some of our youth are doing things that are uncalled for simply because of lack of jobs. It is a pity and distasteful that we are lagging behind in terms of development simply because our MP has greatly disappointed us,” he lamented.

Dela Sowah is currently the minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

