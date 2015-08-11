Ghana’s Flagstaff House has been ranked the 10th most beautiful Presidential Palace in the world.

The Flagstaff House was completed in 2008 under former President John Agyekum Kuffuor’s administration.

1. White House, Washington D.C. (United States)

The White House is the official residence and principal workplace of the President of the United States, located in Washington, D.C. It has been the residence of every U.S. President since John Adams in 1800.

This building is built with white-painted Aquia Creek sandstone in the neoclassical style.

2. Presidential Palace, Dushanbe (Tajikistan)

The President of Tajikistan is the Head of State and highest position within the government of Tajikistan.

He resides in the Tajik Presidential Palace which is also known as the Palace of Unity and Vahdat Palace, located in Dushanbe.

3. Ak Orda Presidential Palace, Astana (Kazakhstan)

The Akorda (Kazakh: Ақорда, Aqorda, “the white horde”) Presidential Palace is the official workplace of the President of Kazakhstan, located in the capital city of Astana. Akorda Presidential Palace was built within three years, and officially opened in 2004. It was built by the Mabetex group; founded by Behgjet Pacolli 3rd President of Kosovo and 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo.

Situated on the left bank of the Ishim (Esil) River, it is the president’s place of work and houses the staff of the Presidential Administration; it is not the president’s place of residence. The palace includes a blue and gold dome topped with a spire. This golden statue atop the dome includes a sun with 32 rays at its apex, and also includes a steppe eagle flying beneath the sun.

This presidential palace is the official workplace of the President of Kazakhstan. Located in the capital city of Astana, this palace is 80 meters tall and houses the staff of the presidential administration.

The palace looks beautiful with its blue and gold dome.

The color gold features prominently throughout the complex and twenty-one types of marble were used for the floor patterns.

4. Presidential Palace, Abu Dhabi (UAE)

The insane-looking rendering, which shows off a main palace (expected to total more than 2M square feet), smaller palaces, villas, and a smattering of other outbuildings and amenities.

The compound will sit in good, sweet, ostentatious company beside the Emirates Palace Hotel, which made a name for itself around the holidays by hosting a Christmas tree dripping in $11M worth of jewelry.

Construction of the new presidential palace, a $490M project that was awarded to Greek construction firm Consolidated Contractors Company and Abu Dhabi-based architects Ewan Architectural & Engineering Consultancy

Interior architectural design company Wilson Associates who designed the Abu Dhabi hotel in Dubai designed the interiors of the Abu Dhabi Presidential Palace.

According to some experts in the field, this palace is the most expensive presidential palace in the world.

5. Prague Castle, Prague (Czech Republic)

Prague Castle (Czech: Pražský hrad) is a castle complex in Prague, Czech Republic, dating from the 9th century and the official residence of the President of the Czech Republic.

6. Grand Kremlin Palace, Moscow (Russia)

The Grand Kremlin Palace (Большой Кремлёвский дворец; Bolshoy Kremlyovskiy Dvorets), also translated Great Kremlin Palace, was built from 1837 to 1849 in Moscow, Russia on the site of the estate of the Grand Princes, which had been established in the 14th century on Borovitsky Hill.

Designed by a team of architects under the management of Konstantin Thon, it was intended to emphasise the greatness of Russian autocracy. Konstantin Thon was also the architect of the Kremlin Armoury and the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

The Grand Kremlin Palace was formerly the tsar’s Moscow residence. Its construction involved the demolition of the previous Baroque palace on the site, designed by Rastrelli, and the Church of St. John the Baptist, constructed to a design by Aloisio the New in place of the first church ever built in Moscow.

7. Oguzkhan Presidential Palace, Ashgabat (Turkmenistan)

Oguzkhan Palace is the official residence and principal workplace of the President of Turkmenistan, located in the capital city of Ashgabat in Turkmenistan.

It has been the presidential headquarters and home of the president of Turkmenistan for many years. President Saparmurat Niyazov, who styled himself Türkmenbaşy, and for whom it is named, lived in the palace between 1997 and his death in 2006.

The new building was built in May 2011, instead of the old, a little Türkmenbaşy Palace located nearby. It was built by the French construction firm Bouygues, this palace cost a reported $250 million.

8. Unity Palace, Yaounde (Cameroon)

The Unity Palace is the presidential palace. Located in the region Etoudi, Yaounde, it is the presidential palace of the President of Cameroon. The President of Cameroon has been using the palace since November 6, 1982, when he assumed Office.

With the towering pillars that holds its walls, pleasant surroundings and verdant greenery around it, the Unity Palace is a striking work of art.

9. Presidential Office Building, Taipei (Taiwan)

The Presidential Office Building houses the Office of the President of the Republic of China. Located in the Zhongzheng District in Taipei, this building is designed in the shape of two squares stretching from Baoqing Road to Guiyang Street.

The building was designed by architect Uheiji Nagano during the period of Japanese rule of Taiwan (1895–1945). The structure originally housed the Office of the Governor-General of Taiwan. Damaged in Allied bombing during World War II, the building was restored after the war by Chen Yi, the Governor-General of Taiwan Province.

It became the Presidential Office in 1950 after the Republic of China lost control of mainland China and relocated the nation’s capital to Taipei at the end of the Chinese Civil War.

10. The Flagstaff House serves as a residence and office of the President of Ghana

